Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SYRS. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $792.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.85. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $49,638.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,008.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 854,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.