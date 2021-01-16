SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price objective upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.56.

NYSE:SNX opened at $87.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.61. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $91.40.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 3.02%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $685,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,581.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $75,618.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $150,948.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,553 shares of company stock worth $2,686,807 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 35.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

