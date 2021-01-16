SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNX. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cross Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.56.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average of $122.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. SYNNEX has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $91.40.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 3.02%.

In related news, insider Michael Urban sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $51,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $685,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,581.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,553 shares of company stock worth $2,686,807 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SYNNEX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,135,000 after purchasing an additional 572,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SYNNEX by 23.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,013 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 7.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 579.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 22,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

