Sylo (SYLO) Price Reaches $0.0008

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Sylo has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $125,974.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sylo has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Sylo token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sylo alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 90.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000604 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000048 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 77.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000114 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Sylo Token Profile

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a token. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io

Buying and Selling Sylo

Sylo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sylo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sylo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.