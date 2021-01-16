Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SWCH. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.95.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 165.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.14 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Switch will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Switch news, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,444,833.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 19,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $315,984.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,184,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,069,710.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,419 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Switch by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Switch by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Switch by 7.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

