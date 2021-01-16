Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Trading 6.9% Higher

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.29 and last traded at $17.27. 3,409,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 1,670,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.95.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,088,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 682,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,612,424.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,444,833.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,336 shares of company stock worth $3,764,419 in the last 90 days. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Switch by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 167,020 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Switch by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Switch by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Switch by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

