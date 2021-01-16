Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,122,600 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the December 15th total of 1,491,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 207.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBF remained flat at $$18.20 during trading on Friday. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

