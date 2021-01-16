Swarm (SWM) Market Cap Hits $1.59 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Swarm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Swarm has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $4,795.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00056779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.47 or 0.00508408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00044419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.21 or 0.04189220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016371 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a token. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.