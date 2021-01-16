Swarm (SWM) Hits Market Cap of $1.82 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 24.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $640.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00059369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.14 or 0.00444031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00040512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.38 or 0.04144509 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00016087 BTC.

Swarm Profile

SWM is a token. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

