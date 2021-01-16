SVB Leerink Weighs in on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.37.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.75 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,231.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 380.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

