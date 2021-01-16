Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.42

Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $2.00. Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 16,714 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.42.

Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Supremex Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 bought 162,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,994,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,871,985.80. Insiders acquired 175,800 shares of company stock valued at $260,850 over the last 90 days.

About Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP)

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom, digital window, envirosafe, extended, integrated, high efficiency, and stock envelopes; packaging solutions, including corrugate, e-commerce packaging, and folding carton; and pressure sensitive labels, booklets, and other inserts for food, pharma, and cosmetic industries.

