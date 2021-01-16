Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.42

Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $2.00. Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 16,714 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.42.
Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Supremex Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
About Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP)
Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom, digital window, envirosafe, extended, integrated, high efficiency, and stock envelopes; packaging solutions, including corrugate, e-commerce packaging, and folding carton; and pressure sensitive labels, booklets, and other inserts for food, pharma, and cosmetic industries.
