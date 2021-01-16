Sunwah International Limited (SWH.TO) (TSE:SWH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Sunwah International Limited (SWH.TO) (TSE:SWH) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 3500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.70 million and a PE ratio of -6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29.

Sunwah International Limited (SWH.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SWH)

Sunwah International Limited, an investment holding company, provides financial services primarily in Hong Kong. It offers corporate finance and capital markets services, including financing solutions and mergers and acquisitions advisory services, as well as asset management services; and brokerage services, such as equities and futures brokerage, margin financing, and initial public offering subscription services, as well as operates an e-trading platform.

