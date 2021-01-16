Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Down 5.3% After Insider Selling

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) shares were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $83.60 and last traded at $84.25. Approximately 7,030,726 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 6,559,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.92.

Specifically, CEO David Bywater sold 73,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $4,127,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,073. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $603,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,206.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,632,747 shares of company stock worth $106,374,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sunrun from $58.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8,416.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.41.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 915.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,996,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,414,000 after acquiring an additional 245,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.