Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives $29.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.11.

Several research analysts have commented on SUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sunoco by 7.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter worth $34,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 6.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sunoco by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunoco by 18.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUN traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,072. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.84.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

