Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to announce sales of $42.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.10 million and the highest is $44.90 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $33.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $165.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.90 million to $167.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $220.88 million, with estimates ranging from $213.36 million to $243.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

Shares of NOVA opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $57.70.

In other news, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $54,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,570.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $122,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,442,004 shares of company stock valued at $289,892,998.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth $93,219,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 616,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,784,000 after acquiring an additional 387,006 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,189,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,998,000 after purchasing an additional 285,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

