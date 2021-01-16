SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Shares Down 5.9%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)’s stock price fell 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.86. 592,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 971,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $465.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. On average, research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 112,446 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 220,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 47,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

