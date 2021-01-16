Sun Art Retail Group (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Shares Down 2.6%

Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.36. 173,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69,288% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47.

About Sun Art Retail Group (OTCMKTS:SURRY)

Sun Art Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates hypermarkets and e-commerce platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates its hypermarkets under the RT-Mart and Auchan brands. The company also provides consulting, investment, wholesaling, and retailing services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total of 486 outlets in 232 cities across 29 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities.

