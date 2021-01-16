Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) PT Raised to $5.50 at HC Wainwright

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of WISA opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 5.22. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 791.48% and a negative return on equity of 407.13%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.17% of Summit Wireless Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

