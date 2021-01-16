Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) Given a €9.60 Price Target at Barclays

Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) has been assigned a €9.60 ($11.29) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.23 ($15.57).

ETR:SZU opened at €12.12 ($14.26) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.25. Südzucker AG has a 12 month low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a 12 month high of €17.76 ($20.89).

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

