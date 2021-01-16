StrongHands (SHND) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $455.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. StrongHands has a total market cap of $454,649.58 and approximately $455.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000137 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Token Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,301,499,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,888,305,242 tokens. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.