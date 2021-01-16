Streamit Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $5,018.93 (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Streamit Coin has a market cap of $5,018.93 and approximately $27.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded 54.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Streamit Coin alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000433 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Streamit Coin Coin Profile

Streamit Coin (CRYPTO:STREAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. The official website for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com. Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#. The Reddit community for Streamit Coin is https://reddit.com/