STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of STORE Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STORE Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $30.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. STORE Capital has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.96.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in STORE Capital by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 270,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 95,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in STORE Capital by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 35,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

