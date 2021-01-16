STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of STORE Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STORE Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

NYSE STOR opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.96.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 88.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,633,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 84.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,154,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,287,000 after buying an additional 985,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,310,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,271,000 after buying an additional 415,723 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 65.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 522,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,333,000 after buying an additional 207,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $4,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 72.36%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.