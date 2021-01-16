Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 2,504 call options on the company. This is an increase of 250% compared to the typical volume of 715 call options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Prospect Capital stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $6.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $142.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.07 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Prospect Capital by 3.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 73,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Prospect Capital by 40.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in Prospect Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 606,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Prospect Capital by 26.7% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

