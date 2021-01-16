Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Fidelity National Information Services Call Options (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 39,064 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,930% compared to the average daily volume of 1,924 call options.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $129.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.00. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -720.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,531,000 after buying an additional 3,800,900 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 517.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 924,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,145,000 after purchasing an additional 775,104 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,093,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $160,902,000 after purchasing an additional 659,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.72.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

