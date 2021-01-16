Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Valvoline Call Options (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,535 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,601% compared to the typical volume of 149 call options.

In other Valvoline news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $50,659.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,067.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $126,285.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,590 shares of company stock valued at $377,086 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVV. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $24.19.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. Research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VVV. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

