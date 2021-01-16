Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Organogenesis Call Options (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,784 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 55,580% compared to the typical daily volume of 5 call options.

ORGO stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. The company had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Monday, September 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 20,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $67,694.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avista Capital Managing Member purchased 36,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,551.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 138,492 shares of company stock worth $590,220. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Organogenesis by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Organogenesis by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

