Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,438 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,308% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.08 and its 200-day moving average is $59.97.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $303,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $143,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,821 shares of company stock valued at $892,064. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,205,000 after acquiring an additional 387,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 326,387 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,744,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,628,000 after acquiring an additional 196,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBA. National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $75.00 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

