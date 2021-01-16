Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) to Buy

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a $180.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $145.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s current price.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Get Elastic alerts:

NYSE ESTC opened at $163.01 on Thursday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $170.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.99 and a 200-day moving average of $125.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of -108.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $144.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $265,327.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,405.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $675,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,235.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,152,464 shares of company stock worth $163,380,542 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $13,435,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 34.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 21.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Elastic by 71.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,525,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,125,000 after buying an additional 353,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.