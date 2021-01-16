Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Short Interest Update

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,900 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the December 15th total of 226,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SCL stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.59. 87,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,154. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.24. Stepan has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $131.72.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $464.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $75,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $1,474,211.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,907,379.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,353 shares of company stock worth $2,770,959 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

SCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

