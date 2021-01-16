Stelco (TSE:STLC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 162354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.41.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Stelco from C$12.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stelco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stelco from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

