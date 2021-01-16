Steem (STEEM) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last Week

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $71.87 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,096.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $498.69 or 0.01344296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.08 or 0.00560926 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00047286 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00175150 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001932 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 408,865,307 coins and its circulating supply is 391,891,213 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

