Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.36, but opened at $13.00. Steel Partners shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Chairman Warren G. Lichtenstein purchased 114,700 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,043,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jack L. Howard purchased 30,000 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,689,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,371,519.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 273,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,559 and have sold 77,903 shares valued at $2,943,540. Company insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $337.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $330.01 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Steel Partners by 36.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Steel Partners by 88.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Steel Partners by 136.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 606,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 349,540 shares in the last quarter. 28.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

