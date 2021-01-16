StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.52

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.52 and traded as high as $2.93. StealthGas shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 97,939 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get StealthGas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.21 million. StealthGas had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 3.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StealthGas stock. Towerview LLC grew its stake in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 977,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,344 shares during the quarter. StealthGas comprises approximately 2.2% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Towerview LLC owned approximately 2.58% of StealthGas worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.