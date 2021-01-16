(STE.TO) (TSE:STE) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

(STE.TO) (TSE:STE) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for (STE.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STE. Atb Cap Markets raised (STE.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of (STE.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

(STE.TO) (TSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$73.30 million.

