State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,135 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,785 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,796,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,727 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 892,670 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,316,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,816,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,850,000 after purchasing an additional 846,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 792,121 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

BBBY opened at $25.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $27.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

