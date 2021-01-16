State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,177 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,654 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth about $304,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 41.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 43,978 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 152.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on INDB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INDB opened at $79.62 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 32.74%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.