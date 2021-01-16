State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,428 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 133.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $27.53.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.