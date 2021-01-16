State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,389 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LGIH. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes stock opened at $100.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $132.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.76.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.10 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LGIH. JMP Securities upped their price target on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

