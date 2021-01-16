State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 29,346 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,346 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,719,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,963,000 after buying an additional 758,892 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,522,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 143,593 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 130,281 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 75,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 979,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 153,588 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,231.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDRX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Argus raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.37.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $16.87.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.75 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

