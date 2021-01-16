State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,797 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,547,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 39.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,222,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,462,000 after purchasing an additional 626,315 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 2,586.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 502,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,229,000 after purchasing an additional 483,869 shares in the last quarter. Mirova boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 52.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 940,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 176.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 486,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,371,000 after acquiring an additional 310,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In related news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at $979,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.15 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.53.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $348.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.