State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPI. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,020,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1,532.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 66,067 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period.

Shares of GPI opened at $151.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.32 and a 200-day moving average of $104.64. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $162.65.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPI shares. TheStreet raised Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $120,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Insiders have sold 29,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,342 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

