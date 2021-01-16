State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.9% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 17,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

