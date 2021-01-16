State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,976 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 248,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 123.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 25,533 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other M.D.C. news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zelman & Associates lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $48.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average is $45.59. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.59 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

