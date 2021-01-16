Starvest plc (SVE.L) (LON:SVE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.10

Starvest plc (SVE.L) (LON:SVE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 33.10 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.41), with a volume of 180746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.42).

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.41 million and a P/E ratio of 6.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 38.77 and a quick ratio of 38.77.

About Starvest plc (SVE.L) (LON:SVE)

Starvest plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, early stage and mid stage investments, seed/startup, small company new issues, and pre-initial public offering opportunities. It invests in alternative investment market (AIM) companies engaged in the natural resources sectors including minerals and precious metals exploration.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Starvest plc (SVE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starvest plc (SVE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.