StarDEX (XSTAR) Price Reaches $0.0422 on Major Exchanges

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, StarDEX has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. StarDEX has a total market capitalization of $245,116.24 and approximately $4,580.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StarDEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00058136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.35 or 0.00518954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00045128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,552.49 or 0.04232517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016366 BTC.

About StarDEX

StarDEX (XSTAR) is a token. It launched on August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,813,904 tokens. StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve . StarDEX’s official website is stardex.io

StarDEX Token Trading

StarDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

