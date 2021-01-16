Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1325 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Star Group has raised its dividend payment by 20.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Get Star Group alerts:

Shares of Star Group stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Star Group has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $402.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.33.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.