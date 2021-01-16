Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at CIBC

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on STN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.33.

Get Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$44.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of C$31.00 and a 52 week high of C$44.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$41.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.18. The company has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$916.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$958.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.1700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$62,562.30.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.