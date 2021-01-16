Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $252.58 Million

Equities analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will post $252.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $251.95 million to $253.20 million. Standard Motor Products reported sales of $241.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Standard Motor Products.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.58. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $343.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.96 million.

SMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Standard Motor Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

SMP stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.96. The stock had a trading volume of 184,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,520. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13. The firm has a market cap of $941.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $252,612.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,675 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,711.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $74,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,400.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,885 shares of company stock worth $427,963 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,937,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 51,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 26,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Motor Products (SMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.