Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 4,957,414 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,690,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.47.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $48.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 425.56% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Analysts expect that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

